× Former armored truck diver arrested in Wethersfield, sentenced for stealing over $900,000

LOUISVILLE — Mark Espinosa, a former GardaWorld armored truck driver, was sentenced Tuesday for 37 months in prison for stealing an armored truck with more than $900,000.

In addition to serving time in prison, Espinosa will have two years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $932,285.22 in restitution.

FOX61 obtained exclusive surveillance footage of the arrest of Mark Espinosa the day of his arrest. He had walked into the Wethersfield DMV just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on January 30. He was arrested the same day.

James Rio, DMV’s Chief Operating Officer said, “He was looking to allegedly transfer an out-of-state license to a Connecticut license. Our examiner determined that the documents he provided her were fraudulent,” said Rio. The DMV told us examiners go through extensive training to catch fakes. “A utility bill, social security card and birth certificate.”

Espinosa began to create identification documents for “Sam Smith” in 2018.

According to officials, on the night of December 5th, Espinosa was working as an armored truck driver near the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Espinosa and the money from the truck were then missing. A joint investigation between the FBI and the Louisville police revealed information indicating that Espinosa was allegedly directly involved in the theft.