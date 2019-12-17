× Greenwich Police say goodbye to one of their own; officer dies at home following medical emergency

GREENWICH — Greenwich Police announced Tuesday the passing of one of their own at his residence.

According to a press release, Officer Justin Quagliani suffered a medical emergency at his home at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday while off-duty.

Emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts and then transported him to Greenwich Hospital, where he was eventually declared deceased, officials say.

The cause of Quagliani’s death has not yet been determined, but police say there is no sign of foul play.

Officials are actively working to notify next of kin.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Justin and ask the public for its support during this difficult time,” Greenwich Police said.