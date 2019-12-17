× I-91 SB closed, police warn public to avoid highway due to ice danger

HARTFORD — I-91 southbound near Exit 44 in East Windsor was closed Tuesday evening due to ice. Connecticut State Police are asking people to avoid I-91 north of Hartford all together due to the ice.

Troop H said they have received numerous calls of car spins, crashes, and cars getting stuck. There have been no significant injuries reported.

The DOT has been working to salt and sand the roads but have been having difficulty due to the roads constantly freezing over.

Cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week.

