Tractor-trailer, cars collide in North Haven crash on I-91 South

Posted 7:47 AM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, December 17, 2019

NORTH HAVEN – A multi vehicle crash  closed I-91 South near exit 9 for a time on Tuesday morning.

A photo from the North Haven Fire Department shows a tractor trailer blocking all lanes. There is no word on any injuries. State police said the road had partially reopened an hour later.

AAA has these winter driving tips:

If ice is the issue, AAA recommends drivers do all they can to just stay off the roads if at all possible.

Slow down, drive defensively, limit distractions, don’t use cruise control, and then, if you do start to skid or slide – always look and steer in the direction that you want the vehicle to go.

