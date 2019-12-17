× Tractor-trailer, cars collide in North Haven crash on I-91 South

NORTH HAVEN – A multi vehicle crash closed I-91 South near exit 9 for a time on Tuesday morning.

A photo from the North Haven Fire Department shows a tractor trailer blocking all lanes. There is no word on any injuries. State police said the road had partially reopened an hour later.

AAA has these winter driving tips:

If ice is the issue, AAA recommends drivers do all they can to just stay off the roads if at all possible.

Slow down, drive defensively, limit distractions, don’t use cruise control, and then, if you do start to skid or slide – always look and steer in the direction that you want the vehicle to go.

FD units on scene of a multivehicle MVA I91 south at exit 9 involving two tractor-trailers and multiple cars. Evaluating patients and transporting several to the hospital. I91 South is shut down at exit 9 pic.twitter.com/DwhKVucNpF — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) December 17, 2019