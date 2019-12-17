Last Call in the Great Hall; Yale Peabody Museum looks to future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Haven – The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, which hosts about 150 thousand visitors a year, is closing, but only temporarily.

At the end of the month all of the fossil galleries will shut down, including the giant Brontosaurus, already in the process of getting dismantled.

“The building is out of date, the exhibits are out of date, so it’s time,” said David Skelly, the director of the Peabody.

Skelly noted that the new and improved Peabody Museum will feature about 50 percent more exhibit space, and is part of a 160 million dollar upgrade.

The new Peabody will feature interactive displays, brighter exhibit spaces, and be able to showcase much more of the museum collection.

“I believe we only display about .004% of what we have in our collection, so we will get to bring out a lot more in the future,” said Peobody's assistant director of development,Chris Renton.

With the famed dinosaur exhibits closing at the end of 2019, The Peabody will close entirely at the end of June and is scheduled to reopen to the public in the fall of 2023.