McConnell rejects Dem push on impeachment trial witnesses

Posted 1:30 PM, December 17, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the Democratic push for fresh impeachment testimony against President Donald Trump.

He’s also appealing to Democrats to “turn back from the cliff” of Wednesday’s expected House impeachment vote.

McConnell’s remarks on Tuesday effectively slap the door shut on a proposal from the Democratic leader Chuck Schumer for additional witnesses at next month’s expected Senate trial. Democrats accuse Trump of betraying the nation by abusing his office and of blocking lawmakers’ efforts to investigate his actions.

]Trump denies those charges, dismissing the whole affair as a scam and a witch hunt.

