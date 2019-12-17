× Milford, Bridgeport Police investigating shooting, at least one person injured

MILFORD — Officials took to Twitter Tuesday to report there is a heavy Milford and Bridgeport police presence in the area of Claudia Drive.

Residents in the area were asked to remain in their homes until given an all clear by MPD.

Bridgeport Police just confirmed occupants of two cars fired shots at one another near Hollister Avenue at approximately 11 a.m.

According to officials, a SUV took off, got onto I-95 and got off in Milford.

The car was found near Claudia Drive in Milford and 3 or 4 suspects fled the car.

At least one person was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with a gunshot wound, police tweeted.

Orange Police are also assisting with the investigation, as a vehicle was left abandoned near the Milford-Orange town line.

Officials ask anyone who has seen something suspicious in the area of South Peck Lane too call (203) 891-2130.

No further details have been released at this time.

We are actively assisting the Milford Police on investigation in Milford near the Orange Town Line where a vehicle was abandoned. There is no further information at this time but if you something suspicious near the South Peck Lane area, please give us a call at 203-891-2130. — Orange, CT Police (@OrangePDCT) December 17, 2019