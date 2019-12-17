Milford residents urged to stay in homes due to active police investigation
MILFORD — Officials took to Twitter Tuesday to report there is a heavy Milford and Bridgeport police presence in the area of Claudia Drive.
Residents in the area are asked to remain in their homes until given an all clear by MPD.
Orange Police are also assisting with the investigation, as a vehicle was left abandoned near the Milford-Orange town line.
Officials ask anyone who has seen something suspicious in the area of South Peck Lane too call (203) 891-2130.
No further details have been released at this time.
41.230698 -73.064036