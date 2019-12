× Multiple tractor trailers involved in I-84 EB crash

TOLLAND — Multiple tractor trailers were involved in a crash on I-84 eastbound in Tolland Tuesday night.

According to Tolland County 911 Twitter page, the crash happened between Exits 66 and 68.

Several trucks have jack knifed on the highway and at least one is leaking fuel.

Two lanes are closed between Exits 67 and 68.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

