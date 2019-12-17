× NTSB release report on 2017 North Branford plane crash that killed local NASCAR driver

NORTH BRANFORD — The NTSB released that cause of a plane crash that killed local NASCAR legend Ted Christopher.

In September 2017, a plane carrying Christopher and 81-year-old Charles Dundas crashed in North Branford. Both men died in the crash.

Christopher’s death sent shock waves through the racing community invoking responses from other NASCAR legends like Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon.

The NTSB said it was a combination that the engine run out of fuel as a result of a “foreign object debris in the fuel selector valve,” the pilot flying to low to the ground, and improper maintenance of the plane.

Stafford Speedway announced a few days after Christopher’s death, that his number,13, would be retired.

During his career, Christopher had 131 wins, 109 SK Modified wins, and nine SK Modified track championships.

Read the full report by clicking here.