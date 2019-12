× Over 1,400 people without power due to electrical fire in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD — An electrical fire from a power line closed Wells Road and Wolcott Hill Road Tuesday night.

Wethersfield Police department released a video on their Facebook page of the fire.

There have been substantial power outages throughout town due to the fire.

At one point, the Eversource outage map showed 1,465 people were power.

