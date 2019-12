× Police investigating home invasion, elderly man tied up in New Haven home

NEW HAVEN — Police are in New Haven’s West Rock neighborhood Tuesday afternoon investigating a home invasion.

FOX61’s Matt Caron is on scene and says an elderly man was reportedly tied up in his Valley Street home.

According to neighbors, his car was also stolen.

No further details have been released at this time.

We will provide updates as they become available.

#BREAKING: Suspected home invasion. Eldelry man tied up in his home at 195 Valley Street, New Haven. Neighbors say his car was stolen. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/tuAWAJQaUR — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) December 17, 2019