12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Storm closings, delays and parking bans

Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US

Posted 9:09 AM, December 17, 2019, by
Death Penalty

A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States.

The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences.

Only seven states carried out executions this year.

But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.