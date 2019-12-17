Reward being offered in connection with armed robbery at Oakville post office
OAKVILLE — Postal Inspectors are offering a reward up to $25,000 for anyone who can help lead them to an arrest and conviction of a possible suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened December 12.
The robbery occurred in the afternoon at the Oakville Post Office. The suspect was described as a black man in his 30’s, thin build and about 6’1″. He was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, a blue surgical type mask, and blue latex gloves. The suspect was said to have had a gun.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
