Reward being offered in connection with armed robbery at Oakville post office

Posted 4:20 PM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, December 17, 2019

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAKVILLE — Postal Inspectors are offering a reward up to $25,000 for anyone who can help lead them to an arrest and conviction of a possible suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened December 12.

The robbery occurred in the afternoon at the Oakville Post Office. The suspect was described as a black man in his 30’s, thin build and about 6’1″. He was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, a blue surgical type mask, and blue latex gloves. The suspect was said to have had a gun.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

For more information on the US Postal Inspection Service, click here.

