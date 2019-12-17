× Sen. Chris Murphy: college athletes getting inadequate health care

HARTFORD — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says NCAA schools need to do more to provide full health care to student-athletes.

The Connecticut Democrat co-chairs a bipartisan congressional group on athlete compensation and on Monday released a third in a series of reports on problems in big-time college athletics.

Among other things, the report recommends that athletes be allowed to see doctors not associated with their team and be allowed to transfer immediately from programs if they believe their health is at risk.

Murphy says there’s some urgency in Congress to find a national solution to the issue of athlete compensation.