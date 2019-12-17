JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 17: Thousands of police officers gather in the rain for the funeral service for New Jersey Detective Joseph Seals, who died last week in a shooting that left three other people dead, on December 17, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Detective Seals was killed at a cemetery after approaching two suspects in a vehicle who later when on to target a kosher supermarket. The two suspects, who were killed during the rampage, are also suspected in the killing of a Jersey City man found beaten to death in the trunk of a car days earlier. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Thousands honor slain New Jersey detective at funeral
JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 17: Thousands of police officers gather in the rain for the funeral service for New Jersey Detective Joseph Seals, who died last week in a shooting that left three other people dead, on December 17, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Detective Seals was killed at a cemetery after approaching two suspects in a vehicle who later when on to target a kosher supermarket. The two suspects, who were killed during the rampage, are also suspected in the killing of a Jersey City man found beaten to death in the trunk of a car days earlier. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
JERSEY CITY — Thousands of police officers are lining the streets of Jersey City in a cold rain to honor a police detective killed in an attack last week.
A married father of five, Joseph Seals was killed in a confrontation with two attackers who then drove to a kosher market and killed three people inside before dying in a lengthy shootout with police.
Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea called Seals a model for other officers.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr is expected to be among the speakers at Seals’ funeral Tuesday.
Authorities believe the attack at the market was fueled by anti-Semitism.