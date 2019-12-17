× Thousands honor slain New Jersey detective at funeral

JERSEY CITY — Thousands of police officers are lining the streets of Jersey City in a cold rain to honor a police detective killed in an attack last week.

A married father of five, Joseph Seals was killed in a confrontation with two attackers who then drove to a kosher market and killed three people inside before dying in a lengthy shootout with police.

Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea called Seals a model for other officers.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is expected to be among the speakers at Seals’ funeral Tuesday.

Authorities believe the attack at the market was fueled by anti-Semitism.