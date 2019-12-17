Tuesday Forecast: Wintry mix could lead to icy roads

12 Deals of Christmas
Snow is not the main concern with this winter storm; it's all about the ice. If you see rain out there, assume it's freezing on contact with the ground.

Rain showers will fall during the day with some sleet mixed in there as well. The hope is that most treated roads will just stay wet today, but as temperatures hover around freezing, many side roads and parking lots could be icy.

On Wednesday there is a chance for a few snow squalls as a potent arctic front moves through. Which means highs in the 20s, overnight lows in the single digits and teens with feels like temperatures below zero! BRR!

The trade-off, the weather pattern slows down a bit with mostly sunny skies for a few days going forward.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Wintry mix/rain. Frozen ground in many locations throughout the day. If you see rain, assume it's ice. High: 30-35.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain and snow showers, then becoming mainly clear and cold. Lows: 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny . Chance for some snow showers. High: mid 30s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny , blustery and colder. High: 20s-30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 25-30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.  High: 30s

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 30s

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs: near 40

