Windsor Locks police find weapons after car hits house; 2 arrested

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police made two arrests after finding weapons and ammunition in a car that had crashed into a house Saturday.

Police were called to 275 South Elm St. shortly before 8 p.m. for a report from a resident that a car had crashed into the deck of the house. Police found that the car had gone through a fence and hit the deck, ripping it from the house. No one was in the car when police arrived, but the driver and passenger were found nearby.

Julian Ringuette, 18, of Windsor Locks was charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault rifle, transporting an assault weapon, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without a license and possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000 and he’s scheduled to appear in court on December 24. Julen Davis, 18, of Hartford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 24.

Police found a 9 mm rifle with a drum containing 44 rounds of ammunition that was ready to fire and an airsoft pistol at the scene. An airsoft pistol fires projectiles at a low velocity that is designed not to cause injury during competitive sporting activities if protective clothing is worn. The pistol was designed to look like a semi-automatic pistol. A juvenile was released to his parent.

Police said two vehicles had been traveling at a high rate of speed on South Elm St when one hit the house. One of the people involved, Davis, had knocked on a door after the crash and told the residents that he had been in an accident up the street. He was found by police after the resident called 911.

The case remains under investigation. Police said Ringuette admitted to ownership of the weapons. Federal authorities will be brought into the case regarding the high capacity weapons violations.