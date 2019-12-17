Winter storm causes wintry mess and icy roads across State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL — From the snow, to the sleet and the rain, the winter storm Tuesday caused quite a mess all across the state.

Slippery roads caused delays, closures, and had drivers taking things much slower than usual.

With icy spot you won’t even know what’s going on. With the snow you have an idea at least what’s going, so this is much more dangerous,” Gary Fleming said.

The effort to keep roads safe started for crews started Monday afternoon before the storm.

“We are first concerned with clearing emergency routes, the 230 miles of streets that we have and then we go into the schools and the parking lots,” Bristol Mayor Ellen Zappo-Sassu said.

Districts across the state were forced to close schools and the ice required a different type of approach from crews compared to a snow storm.

“At this point just the type of storm it is we are not really plowing we are treating the roads with salt,” Bristol Public Works Director Raymond Rogozinski said.

He added that the salt was also treated with magnesium and molasses to help it stay on the road.

Drivers said they plan to take it easy until it all melts away.