Yard Goats manager promoted to Rockies' Triple-A affiliate

HARTFORD — The Hartford Yard Goats will be in need of a new manager for the upcoming season.

The Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, have named Warren Schaeffer as the team’s new manager for the 2020 season.

The 34-year-old Schaeffer has spent eight years within the Colorado Rockies organization, serving the last two years as the manager of the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats.

Schaeffer finishes his tenure with Hartford with a .500 winning percentage, with an overall record of 138-138 with the club.

Before coaching within the Rockies organization, Schaeffer spent six years playing in the Rockies’ minor league system as an infielder.

The Hartford Yard Goats will now begin their search for a new manager. The team begins the 2020 season at home at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Thursday, April 9, against the Portland Sea Dogs.