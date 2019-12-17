12 Deals of Christmas
Young Greenwich police officer laid to rest after fatal heart attack

Posted 1:14 PM, December 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:02AM, December 23, 2019

GREENWICH — Greenwich Police announced last week the passing of one of their own at his residence.

Now, 38-year-old Greenwich Officer Justin Quagliani is being laid to rest days before Christmas. He suffered a fatal heart attack, according to family.

The young officer’s funeral is being held Monday at St. Michael’s Church in Greenwich.

The West Haven resident received a commendation for saving a resident by performing CPR.

He became an officer in 2015, fulfilling a dream.

Quagliani is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter, as well as four brothers, a sister and father.

