Battery fire breaks out in Milford

Posted 7:58 PM, December 18, 2019

MILFORD — A battery fire broke out at the power plant Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Devon Power LLC on calls of a bank of batteries on fire. Crews saw a large amount of black smoke venting from the upper windows of the plant and was being directed to the rear near the Housatonic River.

A bank of 40, 3.1 volt lead acid batteries was found burning by  fire crews. Flames were said to be rising 15 to 20 feet high.

Firefighters had to use a dry chemical fire extinguisher to put out the fire. DEEP and the Coast Guard are assisting to make sure there is no environmental impact.

