Bitter cold forces cities to open warming centers across Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRINGTON --We have not been able to catch a break with the harsh weather this week, but the good news is that a number of cities are opening up warming centers to help those who are out in the cold stay safe.

As the negative wind chills begin to creep in, warming centers across the state are opening their doors.

“Anytime the weather's cold we have our warming center open, with the cold weather protocol in place we’ve got our warming center at Milner School open 24hours a day,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Further north, the city of Torrington opened up two warming centers, operating 24/7 from Wednesday until Saturday.

“Between Joseph’s House and the Soup Kitchen, we’ll be open 24 hours for them to come in,” Executive Director Torrington Soup Kitchen Lisa Hagean said.

“We also ask the community to check on your neighbor, it's a good opportunity to make sure everyone’s doing ok have people out there who aren’t able to keep warm in this cold weather,” said Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey.

Officials reminding everyone to watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia during this extreme cold.

Frostbite symptoms include:

-red pale skin

-numbness

-muscle stiffness

-blistering in severe cases

While hypothermia signs include:

-shivering

-dizziness

-lack of coordination

-confusion

-fatigue

If you need help finding a warming center in your area over the next few days you can dial 211 for assistance or check out the website here.

41.800305 -73.121172