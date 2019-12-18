Connecticut lawmaker meet for a special session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Connecticut lawmaker were back for a special session Wednesday to address a few topics left over from the last session and to hold the last bind meeting of 2019.

Governor Ned Lamont chaired a State Bond Commission meeting where the state approved more than 130 million dollars in general obligation bonds.

“What we are doing in terms of clean water and DEEP, $46 million dollars for affordable housing in this last session,” Governor Lamont said.

While tolls was not on the agenda, the topic still dominated the discussion outside the meeting.

“We all agree that transportation needs to be invested in,” House Republican leader Themis Klarides said.

But how to generate or use funds towards it is where the disagreement comes in.

Connecticut has yet to approve a final transportation plan. Governor Ned Lamont, along with Connecticut’s top politicians, previously announced intentions for a special session in January.

Lawmaker also voted on two bills in special session addressing concerns from restaurant owners facing lawsuits over unpaid wages for tipped workers and an agreement between the state and hospitals on how to address lawsuits stemming from a hospital tax.