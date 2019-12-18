Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE -- Fire crews responded to a house on Chestnut Hill Road in Orange on report of a 2-alarm fire.

One minor injury was reported after a firefighter slipped on the ice. Officials say the homeowner was able to make it out unharmed.

The call came in as a fire in the front yard of a home, but when crews arrived, they found a fully involved house fire.

Mutual aid was called in from West Haven and Woodbridge.

Officials say there was a downed powerline outside the home as well, which made fighting the fire difficult. Crews also faced challenges with ice.

Two large propane tanks were reported on the property, but they were secured, according to officials.

There's no word yet on what started the fire.