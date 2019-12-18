Daytrippers: Northern Lights at Mystic Aquarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC – This time of year becomes more mystical at Mystic Aquarium. The aquarium transforms into a winter wonderland inspired by the Arctic and the Northern Lights.

All outdoor exhibits are open, guests can see the beluga whales, sea lions and much more, all while sipping on a hot cocoa and strolling through a sea of lights.

Kristen Waddell, the Assistant Supervisor of the California Sea Lion show explains “the hope is that as the years go on this is something that people want as a new tradition for them and their family.”

Decked and bedazzled with lanterns and lights guests can buy an entry ticket into the event any Thursday, Friday or Saturday night until January 4th.

Each night either the Snow Sisters, Father Christmas, or Petey the Penguin will be available for a photo-op. In addition, a station is set up for folks to write notes and wish the men and women serving a wonderful holiday season, called Send A Wish Upon A Star.

More information can be found on the Mystic Aquarium website by clicking here.