Farmington PD: Teen crashes into school bus with students onboard

December 18, 2019

FARMINGTON — Police say a 16-year-old was cited after they struck a school bus Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Oakridge Drive. The bus held 16 Farmington High School students at the time.

Police say one student was taken by ambulance for precautionary reasons to a nearby hospital with a minor injury.

The teen driver was cited for a stop sign violation.

No other injuries were reported.

