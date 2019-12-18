× Farmington police looking for missing 86-year-old man

FARMINGTON — Police are looking for a 86-year-old man who went missing Wednesday.

Antonio DiTommaso was last seen leaving his house on Harlan Road in a red 2016 Toyota Corolla around 3:30 p.m. The licence plate reads 960JTU.

DiTommaso is 5’5″ tall, 140 lbs, has brown eyes, and balding hair. He was last seen wearing a wool blazer, black pants, black shoes and a plaid hat. He has no medical conditions or dementia.

If anyone thinks they have seen Mr. DiTommaso or comes into contact with him is requested to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.