Get off the pot! This angled toilet makes long bathroom breaks painful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author: Travis Pittman, TEGNA

If you're one of those people who spends extra time on your bathroom breaks at work scrolling through your Facebook feed or Instagram photos, or just need a little extra time to yourself, you may be out of luck. A startup in the UK has developed a toilet designed to make you want to get off the pot, ASAP.

The StandardToilet sits at a 13-degree downward angle, according to WIRED. To stay on it for long periods of time, you have to put your legs into it.

StandardToilet founder Mahabir Gill reportedly says your legs will start to strain after five minutes of sitting, similar to doing squat thrusts. But he says it's not enough to cause health issues.

“Anything higher than that would cause wider problems. Thirteen degrees is not too inconvenient, but you’d soon want to get off the seat quite quickly," Gill told WIRED.

BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019