Full list of closures and delays
12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Hamden man arrested after crashing into police vehicle

Posted 10:24 AM, December 18, 2019, by

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say 34-year-old Hamden resident Michael Uihlein was arrested after striking a police cruiser Tuesday night.

Police say just before midnight, an offer was out attempting to locate a suspect for a domestic violence incident on Mix Avenue.

According to police, the officer’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Uihlein. Police say Uihlein, who was traveling eastbound on Benham Street, had been driving too fast for road conditions. Tuesday night saw icy conditions across the state. Uihlein was also intoxicated, police say.

The officer who was struck was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a back and shoulder injury.

He was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Improper Passing.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.