Hamden man arrested after crashing into police vehicle

HAMDEN — Hamden Police say 34-year-old Hamden resident Michael Uihlein was arrested after striking a police cruiser Tuesday night.

Police say just before midnight, an offer was out attempting to locate a suspect for a domestic violence incident on Mix Avenue.

According to police, the officer’s vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Uihlein. Police say Uihlein, who was traveling eastbound on Benham Street, had been driving too fast for road conditions. Tuesday night saw icy conditions across the state. Uihlein was also intoxicated, police say.

The officer who was struck was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with a back and shoulder injury.

He was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Improper Passing.