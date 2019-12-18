× Hartford DOC officer taken to hospital for possible exposure to fentanyl while processing new inmate

HARTFORD — Connecticut Department of Correction officials confirmed an officer was exposed to Fentanyl at the Hartford Correctional Center Wednesday.

Officers discovered two small empty plastic bags at approximately 1 p.m., while processing a new inmate, which the individual admitted had contained Fentanyl, officials say.

According to the DOC, one of the officers began to feel lightheaded shortly afterwards.

Both officers were evaluated by facility medical staff. The officer not feeling well was administered a dose of Narcan, as a precaution.

That officer was transported to Saint Francis Hospital. Further tests proved inconclusive for exposure to Fentanyl and the officer was subsequently released.