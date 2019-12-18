‘I want a very good dad’: Domestic violence shelter shares heartbreaking note boy wrote to Santa

FORTH WORTH, Texas (WJW) — A domestic violence shelter is sharing a heartbreaking note a boy named Blake wrote to Santa.

According to SafeHaven of Tarrant County in Texas, his mom recently found the letter in his backpack.

In it he tells Santa about how they had to leave home and go somewhere safe because “dad was mad” and made him scared.

“I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas?” Blake asked.

He then goes on to explain how he doesn’t have any of his own belongings anymore.

So, he asked Santa for some books, a dictionary, a compass, and a watch.

“I also want a very, very, very, very good dad. Can you do that too?” he said.

The shelter wrote in its Facebook post that thanks to the kind donors of “Santa’s Sack”, Blake will get those presents he requested.

However, the staff pointed out that there are still many women and children without a safe place to stay this month.

If you’d like to help, click here.