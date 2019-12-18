× Local Hartford, New Haven Janitor union reach tentative contract agreement

HARTFORD — A tentative agreement was reached between a union representing Hartford and New Haven janitors and a group of cleaning contractors calling itself the Connecticut Cleaning Contractors Association Wednesday morning.

The contract would include incremental wages totaling $2.00 and hour in the Hartford and its suburbs, and $2.10 in New Haven and its surrounding communities. It would protect the members’ health benefits, sick days and training fund, and improving the retirement fund where applicable.

The contract is still pending ratification, which is scheduled for December 21 at 11 a.m.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement that’s good for workers and good for our communities in Hartford and New Haven,” said Juan Hernandez, 32BJ Vice-President and head of the union in Connecticut. “This contract will give our commercial cleaners a fair wage increase, maintain their high quality, employer-paid benefits, and make a first step toward equalizing pay between the city of Hartford and New Haven. This is also a victory for all working people. When we make fundamental service jobs better, we show that together we can change lives and lift families out of poverty and into the middle class.”

Negotiations will continue for another contract that covers Fairfield County and the lower Hudson Valley, New York. There was a rally held Wednesday afternoon in Stamford.