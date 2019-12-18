Man suffered smoke inhalation in 2-alarm house fire in Orange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE -- Fire crews responded to a house on Chestnut Hill Road around 4 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a 2-alarm fire.

The call came in as a fire in the front yard of a home, but when crews arrived, they found a fully involved house fire. The home is a complete loss, officials say.

According to fire officials, the homeowner was able to make it out unharmed, however a 31-year-old male occupant did suffer smoke inhalation.

Mutual aid was called in from West Haven and Woodbridge.

Officials say there was a downed powerline outside the home as well, which made fighting the fire difficult. Crews also faced challenges with ice.

Two large propane tanks were reported on the property, but they were secured, according to officials.

There's no word yet on what started the fire. Fire investigators were on scene and will be back Thursday.