Manafort’s NY fraud case tossed over double jeopardy concern

Posted 2:28 PM, December 18, 2019

NEW  YORK — A judge has thrown out Paul Manafort’s New York mortgage fraud case on double jeopardy grounds.

Judge Maxwell Wiley ruled Wednesday that state law precludes prosecution.

Manafort was President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016.

He was later convicted in two federal cases stemming from his business dealings and is serving a 7½-year prison sentence.

He wasn’t in court for Wiley’s ruling because of a health problem.

Manafort’s lawyers had argued that the state charges should have been dismissed because they involve some of the same allegations as federal cases that have landed Manafort behind bars.

