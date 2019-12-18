Meal House: 61 Day Challenge with Big Y

Full list of closures and delays
RECIPE 1 – Caprese Chicken Bake

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast

2-3 tablespoons prepared basil pesto

1 tomato, sliced

1 cup mozzarella cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place chicken in a small baking dish coated with cooking spray.

2. Spread pesto over chicken and top with tomato slices and mozzarella cheese.

3. Bake in preheated oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes or until chicken reaches 165 degrees with an instant-read food thermometer. Pair with whole grain pasta and side salad.

RECIPE 2 – Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound fingerling potatoes, halved

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 (5-ounce) fresh salmon filets

1 pound asparagus spears, washed and trimmed

1 lemon, halved

-- Paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place fingerling potatoes on a large rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper and drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, tossing to coat. Evenly season with salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder.

3. Bake for 20 minutes, remove from oven, toss potatoes and move to side of pan.

4. Add salmon, asparagus and lemon to other side of pan. Drizzle salmon and asparagus with remaining olive oil and season with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika.

5. Return pan to oven and cook another 10-15 minutes until salmon is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Once cool enough to handle, squeeze roasted lemon over salmon and enjoy.

