North End of Hartford toy drive in overdrive

HARTFORD – The tradition in the North End of Hartford hit a high note on Wednesday where the business of playtime was apparent.

Each year, The Salvation Army holds a toy drive at their North End Nelson Street location to assist families in need with holiday gifts a week ahead of Christmas.

Major JR Fritsch, from the Salvation Army, said he had been up since 1:30 a.m. working with his team to get all the toys ready for the taking.

“I love this time of year,“ Fritsch said. “To help families and be able to give them a Christmas they weren’t going to be able to have.”

This year, about 450 families signed up to receive toys and warm clothing that Salvation Army donations have provided.

"It’s a blessing for the kids,” said Robert Garcia.

Standing behind a table full of hundreds of holiday toys, Fritsch added, “It takes a lot of work to do this but when a family comes by and says thank you, it makes it all worth it.”