12 Deals of Christmas
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

North End of Hartford toy drive in overdrive

Posted 5:32 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:08PM, December 18, 2019

HARTFORD – The tradition in the North End of Hartford hit a high note on Wednesday where the business of playtime was apparent.

Each year, The Salvation Army holds a toy drive at their North End Nelson Street location to assist families in need with holiday gifts a week ahead of Christmas.

Major JR Fritsch, from the Salvation Army, said he had been up since 1:30 a.m. working with his team to get all the toys ready for the taking.

“I love this time of year,“ Fritsch said. “To help families and be able to give them a Christmas they weren’t going to be able to have.”

This year, about 450 families signed up to receive toys and warm clothing that Salvation Army donations have provided.

"It’s a blessing for the kids,” said Robert Garcia.

Standing behind a table full of hundreds of holiday toys, Fritsch added, “It takes a lot of work to do this but when a family comes by and says thank you, it makes it all worth it.”

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.