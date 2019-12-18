Partly sunny, chance for snow squall this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This storm has been all about the ice. Now as the cherry on top, some towns have seen a coating of snow on top of that ice! It may take quite a while to warm up your car and clear it of ice this morning, so I'd recommend getting out there earlier than usual.

Here is a look at some of the ice totals. Once you start seeing ice accumulate on the trees near or above 1/2" issues like power outages and tree damage can occur. Most of the state should not have a problem with this. But there are still a chance for a few isolated outages tonight.



Today we'll have sunshine helping to warm us up into the 30s, but there is a chance for a few snow squalls as a potent arctic front moves through. These snow showers will be hit-or-miss. One second you're seeing sun, the next second there could be a brief burst of snow that's heavy enough to coat the ground.

Then it will turn windy and cold heading into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens. It will feel like below zero though!

High temperatures will only be in the 20s Thursday and Friday. But at least it won't be as windy on Friday.

The trade-off, the weather pattern slows down a bit with mostly sunny skies for a few days going forward.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a snow squall in the afternoon. High: mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers in the evening with gusty winds 15-35 mph. Clearing in the early morning hours and getting cold. Lows: 10-15 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and colder. High: 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 25-30

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 30s

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs: near 40

