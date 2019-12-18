× PD: Waterbury man wanted in connection with two shootings considered ‘armed and dangerous’

WATERBURY — Police are asking for any information that will lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Edwin Guadalupe, last known address of Loundsbury Street, Waterbury. Police say he’s considered ‘armed and dangerous’.

The active arrest warrant stems from an investigation into two separate shootings on December 9th in the city.

Around 7 p.m. that night, police responded to the area of Walnut Street and North Walnut Street to investigate a report of someone shooting in the street. Police say video evidence showed a man standing at the intersection, pointing a handgun towards East Farms Street while he fired several shots.

Around 8:45 p.m., police say they responded to a complaint that someone had their car hit by gunfire. Investigators learned that during an argument involving several people in the area of Walnut Street and East Farms Street, someone took out a gun and began shooting.

The complainant then got into a car and fled the area. They later discovered their car was hit with gunfire while driving away.

Detectives identified Guadalupe as a suspect during the investigation.

Police say the gun used in the shootings has not been recovered and that Guadalupe should be considered ‘armed and dangerous’. Police ask the public to use caution and do not approach Guadalupe or make contact with him.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941, Waterbury Police dispatch at 203-574-6911, or dial 911.

Police have an active arrest warrant for Guadalupe, charging him with:

· Criminal Attempt / Assault 1st

· Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

· Reckless Endangerment 1st

· Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

· Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver

· Criminal Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition