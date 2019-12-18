12 Deals of Christmas
Person struck by car in North Haven

Posted 6:30 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, December 18, 2019

NORTH HAVEN — Police are investigation after responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, the accident happened on Route 5 (Washington Avenue) in front of the Acura dealership.

North Haven Police said on Twitter, Washington Avenue was closed between Scrub Oak Road and Bradley Street. The road reopened Wednesday evening.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

