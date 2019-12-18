Portion of Washington Avenue closed in North Haven after pedestrian struck by car, police investigating

12 Deals of Christmas
Posted 6:30 PM, December 18, 2019

NORTH HAVEN — Police are investigation after responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, the accident happened on Route 5 (Washington Avenue) in front of the Acura dealership.

North Haven Police said on Twitter, Washington Avenue is closed between Scrub Oak Road and Bradley Street.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

