Second arrest made in connection with the death of 71-year-old Hartford woman Yvonne Smith

HARTFORD — A second person was arrested in connection with the death of 71-year-old Yvonne Smith.

Police said that they have a 17-year-old in custody charged with accessory to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Smith was struck by a car in a double shooting Thursday, after the car tried to get away from police. Two teens were arrested in connection with the incident Friday.

Hartford Police say two teens are in custody following a double shooting but believe at least four people were involved in the incident.

Officers located a 17-year-old male who had sustained a gun-shot wound hiding about two blocks away.

He was transported to the hospital, where he is in stable condition. Police are working to learn his role in the shooting, however, officers believe he was a mutual combatant in the incident.