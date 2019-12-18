Snow squall covers Northeast in a sudden dusting of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many New Englanders and New Yorkers were caught off-guard Wednesday as a snow squall moved in quickly, covering the region in a sudden cloud and dusting of snow.

Snow squall in Killingly right now. It went from cloudy to blizzard-like conditions in a matter of minutes pic.twitter.com/SbMMKj8Xbn — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) December 18, 2019

New York's Central Park was left with 0.4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in New York.

Following the snow squall that moved through, Central Park picked up 0.4" of snow. ❄️ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 18, 2019

Twitter users posted time-lapse videos of the squall moving in and quickly enveloping skyscrapers.

The National Weather Service issued the squall warning at 4:15 p.m. for parts of New York, including the city and parts of Long Island, as well as southern Connecticut. The warning stayed in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Snow squall warnings are relatively new from the National Weather Service, which started issuing them about a year ago. They're so new, in fact, that the NWS New York office posted an explanation on Twitter for those unfamiliar with the term.

You may be hearing the term 'snow squall warning' this afternoon. So here's some information on snow squalls and how to stay safe if a warning is issued ❄️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HqYHf3QRyT — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 18, 2019

Snow squalls will push across the region from late this morning across the CT valley to eastern areas by midday or early afternoon. The mid morning radar from central NY shows the area of snow showers & squalls. But, what are snow squalls? See the info below. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/Z92SXqqw4e — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 18, 2019

Snow squalls are quick and intense bursts of snow accompanied by strong, gusty winds. They are short-lived, typically lasting less than three hours, the weather agency said.

A snow squall brought South Windsor a white out for a few minutes! Thanks for sending in this footage, Maggie Barry! ❄️❄️❄️ Share your weather pictures and videos with us! #share61 pic.twitter.com/m9ZalSfh15 — FOX61 (@FOX61News) December 18, 2019