UConn ride 3s, bench to 66-56 win over Saint Peter’s

Posted 9:45 PM, December 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49PM, December 18, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Polley paced a balanced UConn offense with 12 points in a 66-56 victory over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday.

Nine of the 10 Huskies who played finished with at least a basket.

Freshman Jalen Gaffney added 10 points and five assists, while Akok Akok had seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Polley was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and UConn (7-3) shot 41.2 percent (7-for-17) from the perimeter.

Aaron Estrada had 12 points and Daryl Banks III scored 10 to lead the Peacocks (2-5), who shot 62.5 percent (5-for-8) on 3s.

The two teams combined for 51 turnovers, with UConn scoring 22 points on 25 mistakes by Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks scored 19 points on UConn’s season-high 26.

Christian Vital and James Bouknight each scored seven points and UConn shot 61.7 percent (13-for-21) to lead 40-22 at the half. It was the Huskies’ largest halftime lead of the season, with the previous being nine (36-27) against Miami.

Tied at 10, UConn outscored Saint Peter’s 22-4 in just over eight minutes to take a commanding 32-14 lead with 3:55 to play in the first half.

The UConn bench, which scored just five points in a loss to Indiana last week, had 16 at the half, led by Bouknight, and contributed 26 overall.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Peter’s: The Peacocks had won three of their last four coming into the UConn game, but have struggled on the road, falling to 0-3.

UConn: The Huskies were coming off a seven-day break, but once again followed a tough loss with a decisive victory to avoid its first multi-game losing streak of the season.

UP NEXT

Saint Peter’s is on a four-game road trip with the second stop coming Sunday at Long Island University.

UConn plays New Hampshire on Sunday in the second of a three-game homestand.

