Upset Killingly residents voice their thoughts on town still not having a mascot during board of Ed. meeting 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLINGLY - The Killingly Board of Education held their special meeting Wednesday night at Town Hall to hear people out about the mascot controversy.

No resolution was made and the topic was not even on the agenda, but residents and students still came forward to talk about it during public comment.

"It’s a racist name! It’s a racist slur," said LaMonica Vazquez of Killingly.

Vazquez was upset at the Board of Ed for even considering changing the mascot to the Redmen, something she believed is disrespectful to Native Americans.

Last Wednesday, board members held a meeting past midnight to discuss this. They voted several times only to have the final vote be no mascot temporarily.

"People change mascots all the time. Okay fine, you want to agree and have so much praise about your mascot, you can keep that but you have to move on and allow things to change in your school," added Vazquez.

Vazquez's son, Eduardo is a senior at Killingly High School. He wanted the mascot to stay as the Red Hawks.

"Well not only that it’s a racist slur, I just feel like it’s a huge opportunity for the schools to start over with the clean slate and everything. It’s just a great opportunity not only for the sports but for the whole community. They can just cheer on Red Hawks," said Eduardo Vazquez.

It was also during last week's meeting when the police presence was stepped up as this has been a very contentious topic within the Killingly community. The crowd eventually got up and left, disappointed in the decision made.

"We as adults, are we trying to force the name upon our school athletes you know? They take pride in their athleticism. They take pride in what they do," said David Cournoyer of Killingly.

"Something has to happen because there is so much hate and anger going on in the community about what really is a very minor topic," said Jill Desruisseau of Killingly.

When asked for a comment after Wednesday's meeting, the chairperson declined to talk on camera but told FOX61 off camera a subcommittee will be handling this matter and it will be up to them to decide.

"Other schools that have changed their names kept it within the school system. They didn’t bring it out into the public or anything because it has nothing to do with them

Another Board of Ed Member told FOX61 off camera this is not the first time Killingly has gone without a mascot and should not come as a surprise.

The next meeting is scheduled for January 8, 2020.