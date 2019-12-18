US permits sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine

Full list of closures and delays
WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration will allow the sale of cigarettes that contain very low levels of nicotine.

It’s the first time federal health regulators have green lighted products that could reduce the addictive power of cigarettes.

Nicotine is the addictive chemical in tobacco.

The new products from the 22nd Century Group contain roughly 95% less of it than standard cigarettes.

But it’s unclear whether U.S. smokers will embrace the products.

Past experiments selling similar products fell flat.

The FDA also stressed that no cigarette is safe.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.

