× WATCH: Rep.Rosa DeLauro, Senator Richard Blumenthal discuss the latest impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON DC — Representative Rosa Delauro and Senator Richard Blumenthal discussed the latest on the impeachment hearings Wednesday.

Democrats are driving President Donald Trump to the brink of impeachment Wednesday when they bring abuse and obstruction charges against him to a vote of the full House. An Associated Press tally shows there are enough votes in the House to impeach him.

The vote could happen early Wednesday evening after debate and procedural action, set to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

AP says the vote is expected to happen between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. EST.

It would make the 45th president only the third commander in chief to face the penalty of impeachment after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon resigned before the House could vote.

Rep. Rosa Delauro

