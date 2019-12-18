× Woman in serious condition after struck by vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN — Police say a woman was struck on the side of the road in Meriden Tuesday evening.

According to police, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 450 East Main Street. When they arrived on scene, they saw 57-year-old Maria Betancourt-Gamboa laying on the westbound lane of East Main Street.

Betancourt-Gamboa was reportedly walking westbound in the roadway when a Honda CRV struck her. Police say she was thrown off the vehicle and struck her head.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital with head and neck injuries. Police list her in serious condition.

Police say the driver of the car showed no signs of impairment and stayed on the scene. He is cooperating with investigators.

This accident is still under investigation by the Meriden Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Officer Adam Kery is the lead investigator for this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203 630-6215.