1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at apartment complex in Westerly, Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND — One person is dead and two others were hurt after a reported shooting at an apartment complex for seniors and people with disabilities in Westerly, Rhode Island, authorities confirmed.

Rhode Island State Police Supt. Col. James M. Manni confirmed to local news outlets that one person had died from the shooting in Westerly.

Authorities earlier told the Providence Journal the reported shooting happened at Babcock Village, a federally subsidized senior housing complex.

Westerly Public Schools said all schools are locked down until further notice. Westerly, a beachside town in southwestern Rhode Island, has a population of about 23,000 people.

The North Stonington School District is under a shelter in place order. Stonington schools were in lockdown but it was lifted around 1 p.m.