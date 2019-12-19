Another Connecticut man charged and arrested for attempting to join ISIS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN - There is another case of a Connecticut man accused of trying to ISIS.

This arrest happened in October but authorities just released the details Thursday evening.

This comes after a West Haven man was arrested Sunday for the same reason.

Kevin McCormick, 26, of Hamden was arrested and charged in October for making allegedly making statements he wanted to join ISIS.

It dates back to September 2019 when officials had reason to believe McCormick may have been providing materials to ISIS.

According to the affidavit, in the beginning of October, McCormick "expressed a desire to travel to Syria to 'fight for Allah" when he came across someone at an Islamic Center in another state.

It goes on to state after McCormick was fired from his job in mid-September, he tried to buy a gun and knife at a store in Washington State.

Authorities said McCormick acted strangely "and told the sales associates that the purchase of the firearm was 'not for an animal.'"

When officials asked where McCormick wanted to go during his questioning, he responded, "I gotta fight bro, because those people, Abu Masa and ISIL, they fought for me bro ..."

McCormick described attempting to travel to Syria but authorities blocked him thanks to a tip from his own mother.

He also stated to authorities he wanted to make his pledge video to ISIS on his phone and during it, he said "I pledge allegoiance to Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, I pledge allegiance to the Islamic State ..."

These actions were similar to Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, of West Haven who was arrested in Stonington right when police said he was about to board . boat to begin his trip to Syria.

The next day, the Feds swarmed his West Haven neighborhood.

If both men are found guilty, they could face up to 20 years in prison.